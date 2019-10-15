British Brexit minister Barclay says a deal is still very possible

Britain's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay speaks as he arrives at the General Affairs council addressing the state of play of Brexit, in Luxembourg October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - It is still “very possible” to reach a Brexit deal with the European Union, Britain’s minister for the withdrawal from the EU Stephen Barclay said on Tuesday.

“I am looking forward to ... an opportunity to discuss these issues with my EU counterparts,” Barclay told reporters on entering a meeting with ministers from the 27 countries that will remain in the EU after Britain leaves.

“The talks are ongoing we need to give them space to proceed. Detailed conversation are underway and a deal is still very possible,” he said.