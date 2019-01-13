Increased risk UK parliament acts to frustrate Britain's EU exit: Brexit minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay walks down Downing Street in London, Britain, December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The risk of the British parliament seeking to frustrate Brexit has increased, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Sunday.

The Sunday Times reported that rebel lawmakers were planning to wrest control of the legislative agenda away from Prime Minister Theresa May with a view to suspending or delaying Brexit, citing a senior government source.

“The risk of parliament acting in a way that frustrates what was the biggest vote in our history has increased,” Barclay told BBC TV, adding that it was going to be “challenging” to get parliament to support May’s deal in a vote on Tuesday.