Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay is seen outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Thursday there was no consensus in parliament on holding a second referendum on leaving the European Union, or on what the question would be in any such vote.

“There is, I think, no consensus around, not just the second referendum, but even what the question will be for a second referendum,” Barclay told parliament.