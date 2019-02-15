UK Brexit minister to hold talks with EU ambassadors: PM May's spokeswoman

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay arrives in Downing Street to meet Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, in London, Britain January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit minister Stephen Barclay will meet ambassadors from the European Union’s 27 other members on Friday, the prime minister’s spokeswoman said, adding that government remained focused on securing changes to the so-called Irish backstop.

Prime Minister Theresa May wants those changes to be agreed as soon as possible so the deal can be brought back before parliament, the spokeswoman said.

“She is working very hard, as are all of her colleagues and all of the officials who are working on talking to the EU... we’re aware of the pressures on the timetable,” the spokeswoman said.