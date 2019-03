FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay walks outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit minister Stephen Barclay will make a statement to parliament on Monday, the day before the government plans to hold a so-called meaningful vote on her Brexit deal, a Twitter account by the opposition Labour Party said, without providing further details.