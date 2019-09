Britain's Permanent Representative to the EU Tim Barrow leaves the EU Commission after a meeting with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister Stephen Barclay will meet the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Friday and there remains a long way to go to agree a divorce deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said.