UK government moves to make parliament sit on Friday, mulls Brexit vote: minister

An anti-Brexit protester stands outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government will file a motion to allow parliament to sit on Friday as the government considers bringing another vote in parliament on its Brexit divorce deal, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Wednesday.

“The government will later today table a motion for the house to sit this Friday,” Barclay told parliament. “Whist I appreciate it may cause some inconvenience, it is better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.”