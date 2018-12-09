UK PM May can stay on if parliament rejects Brexit deal: Brexit minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May can stay on if she loses a crucial vote on her Brexit deal in parliament on Tuesday, her Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Sunday.

Asked about reports May could delay the vote, which she looks set to lose, and go back to the EU and ask for further concessions, Barclay told the BBC the government was focused on the vote, which would go ahead as planned.

“The vote is on Tuesday,” he said. “The prime minister is fighting for us and will continue in post.”

