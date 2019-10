FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay talks to the media after a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it had made a creative and serious proposal to the European Union on Brexit but that whatever happened it would depart on Oct. 31.

“The response from Brussels was they welcomed the proposals,” Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay told LBC. “They could see we were being creative and flexible. They recognized that serious work had been done.”