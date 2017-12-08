Impossible to calculate Brexit bill figure at present: EU's Barnier

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday it was not possible to put a concrete figure on the amount of money Britain will have to pay the EU upon exiting the bloc because numbers may change in the future.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“I have never quoted any figures and will not start today ... because they can change,” Barnier told a news conference.

He said he was satisfied with the agreement between the EU and Britain that no EU country, including Britain, would have to pay more or receive less as a result of Britain’s decision to leave the bloc in 2019.