FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Impossible to calculate Brexit bill figure at present: EU's Barnier
Sections
Featured
Firefighters battle intense wildfires in California
U.S.
Firefighters battle intense wildfires in California
Bitcoin plummets more than 12 percent
Future of money
Bitcoin plummets more than 12 percent
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
Exclusive
Reuters Taser investigation
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 8, 2017 / 9:43 AM / in 2 hours

Impossible to calculate Brexit bill figure at present: EU's Barnier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday it was not possible to put a concrete figure on the amount of money Britain will have to pay the EU upon exiting the bloc because numbers may change in the future.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“I have never quoted any figures and will not start today ... because they can change,” Barnier told a news conference.

He said he was satisfied with the agreement between the EU and Britain that no EU country, including Britain, would have to pay more or receive less as a result of Britain’s decision to leave the bloc in 2019.

Reporting By Gabriela Baczynska and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.