Barnier says 'still working' on Brexit terms with Britain

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday he was “still working” to reach agreement with Britain about its exit from the bloc.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a speech at the Berlin Security Conference on European Security and Defence in Berlin, Germany, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“We are still working. (That is) the only comment I can make,” Barnier said after a speech at the Berlin Security Conference, when asked about reports that Britain had offered to pay much of what the EU was demanding to settle a Brexit “divorce bill”.

“I am working for an agreement,” Barnier told Reuters.