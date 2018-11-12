EU's Barnier said Brexit treaty text almost ready: FT

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator has said the main elements of an exit treaty text are ready to present to the British cabinet on Tuesday, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified diplomats briefed on the discussions.

Michel Barnier told ministers from the EU’s remaining 27 member states that “the parameters of a possible agreement are very largely defined” but still require political endorsement, the FT said.