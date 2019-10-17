'We have delivered', Barnier says after agreeing Brexit deal

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends a news conference at European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain and the European Commission have agreed a new withdrawal accord that will be presented to European Union leaders later on Thursday, the EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said.

“Discussions have at times been difficult, but we have delivered,” Barnier told a news conference, moments after the EU executive announced a deal.

Barnier said in the new deal, citizens rights will be guaranteed, Britain will meet its EU budget commitments, the transition period will last to the end of 2020 and possibly another year, and both sides found a “legally operative solution” to avoid hard border in Ireland.