Britain won't get transition without Brexit deal: EU's Barnier

European Union Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier delivers a speech ahead of debate at the European Policy Centre think-tank in Brussels, Belgium April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will not renegotiate the already-agreed divorce deal with Britain if Brexit is delayed again, the bloc’s chief negotiator said, adding that London would not get a transition period unless it accepts the deal.

“During that extension there will be no renegotiation of the agreement,” Barnier told a think-tank debate. “There will be no negotiations on future relations. We cannot negotiate with a member state on future relations - there is no legal right to do that.”

“If there is no deal, there is no transition,” he added.

Barnier said the only way for Britain to leave the EU in an orderly way was to accept the deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May.

“It is the only deal possible to organize the withdrawal in an orderly manner,” Barnier said.