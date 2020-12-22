EU's Barnier tells member states latest UK fish offer "unacceptable"

FILE PHOTO: A fisherman repairs a fishing net on the dock of the port in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, January 29, 2020. Picture taken January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told the 27 national envoys to Brussels on Tuesday that fisheries remained a stumbling bloc in talks with the UK on a post-Brexit trade deal, an EU diplomatic source said.

Barnier said the latest offer on sharing out fish catches from 2021 was “totally unacceptable”, said the diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity after the closed-door update on the talks.