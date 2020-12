EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks to the media as he leaves the European Commission headquarters, heading for a meeting of European Union governments' ambassadors (COREPER) in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was “guarded” on the prospects for a trade deal with Britain at a meeting with the bloc’s ambassadors in Brussels on Monday, a senior EU diplomat said.

“Patient still alive ... but keep the undertaker on speed dial,” said another senior EU diplomat on the main takeaway from the briefing.