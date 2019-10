FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet in Thornton Manor, Cheshire, Britain October 10, 2019. Noel Mullen/Handout via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - An Oct. 10 meeting near Liverpool, England, between Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, was the turning point in reaching Thursday’s new deal on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said: “That was the key moment when I understood there was a joint will to advance on most key issues.”