Brexit deal possible if EU market integrity kept: EU's Barnier

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union can reach a deal on Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc if they preserve the integrity of the EU’s single market, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday.

EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends a meeting with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Foreing Minister Josep Borrell (not pictured) at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina

In a tweet, after meeting the Spanish prime minister in Madrid, Barnier said Spain had the EU’s full support in negotiating with Britain on the status of Gibraltar after Britain leaves the EU in March 2019.

“A deal with the UK is possible if integrity of Single Market is preserved. Full support for Spain in its negotiations w/ UK on Gibraltar, which need to conclude asap,” Barnier said on Twitter.