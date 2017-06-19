FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 19, 2017

EU negotiator says sides agree Brexit must be orderly

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said after the first day of divorce talks with Britain's Brexit Secretary David Davis that London must pull out of the bloc in an orderly way.

Barnier and Davis held a joint press conference in Brussels after the first day of talks.

"This first session was useful," Barnier said.

"The clock is ticking," he said, adding the two sides' join objective was to ensure that Brexit "happens in an orderly manner."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Alastair Macdonald, Gabriela Baczynska

