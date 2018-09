MADRID (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday said talks over a divorce deal with Britain were continuing in a spirit of good cooperation.

FILE PHOTO: European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier listens to a translation during a news conference in Brussels, Belgium July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

“We continue working in a spirit of good cooperation,” Barnier told journalists in Madrid after a meeting with Spain’s Foreign Minister Josep Borrell.

Barnier was also due to meet Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez later on Monday.