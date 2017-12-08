FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU-Canada trade deal is only model that fits Britain's terms: EU's Barnier
December 8, 2017 / 10:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU-Canada trade deal is only model that fits Britain's terms: EU's Barnier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The future free trade agreement between the European Union and Britain will have to be along the same lines as the one the EU has with Canada, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiation Michel Barnier said on Friday.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Barnier said that there was no other option, given Britain’s terms for a future relationship with the EU, after it leaves the bloc in 2019. Britain does not want to be part of the EU’s single market, customs union or be subject to rulings by the European Court of Justice.

“If you take that - what are you left with? Just one thing: a free trade agreement on the Canadian model,” Barnier told a news conference.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

