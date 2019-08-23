Barnier: EU waiting for 'realistic, operational & compatible' proposals from UK

FILE PHOTO: EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (not pictured) at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he was ready to examine “realistic” proposals from Britain regarding its departure from the bloc, while reiterating the view that the previously agreed withdrawal deal was the best arrangement possible.

“We are ready to analyze #UK proposals that are realistic, operational & compatible with our principles. EU wants an orderly withdrawal but is ready for any outcome,” Barnier said in a tweet after meeting Dutch premier Mark Rutte.