Barnier says EU ready to work with Johnson for orderly Brexit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday the bloc was ready to work with incoming British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for an orderly Brexit.

“We look forward to working constructively with PM Johnson when he takes office, to facilitate the ratification of the withdrawal agreement and achieve an orderly Brexit,” Barnier said on Twitter.

“We are ready also to rework the agreed declaration on a new partnership,” he said, referring to the political declaration that accompanies the withdrawal agreement.