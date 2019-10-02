World News
October 2, 2019 / 5:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Barnier says UK proposals mark progress, but more work needed

European Union's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier arrives at the European Parliament for a meeting with the Brexit steering group in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said new proposals from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson marked progress but lots of work was still needed for a new Brexit deal to be agreed.

“There is progress, but to be frank lots of work still needs to be done to fulfill the three objectives of the backstop: no border, all-Ireland economy and protecting the single market,” he told reporters.

“We will continue to work, work to reach a deal. No-deal will never be the choice of the EU, never. We will continue to work with the UK team ... but a deal that respects and fulfils the three commitments.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

