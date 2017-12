BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s withdrawal agreement from the European Union must be ready by October, the bloc’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday as London and the 27 remaining states sealed a deal to move their negotiations forward.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends the Berlin Security Conference on European Security and Defence in Berlin, Germany, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“We will need to have the final version of the withdrawal agreement ready by October 2018, in less than one year,” Barnier told a news conference.