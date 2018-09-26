FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 26, 2018 / 11:07 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

EU negotiator seeks orderly Brexit, new partnership respecting UK sovereignty

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday that he was working for a Brexit deal and a future cooperation model with Britain that would respect the UK’s sovereignty.

FILE PHOTO: European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends an EU's General Affairs Council in Brussels, Belgium, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Barnier said after meeting the head of the European Economic and Social Committee, which represents trade unions and employers: “We are working for an orderly Brexit and a new partnership that respects the UK’s sovereignty, as well as the founding principles of the EU, such as the integrity of the single market.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.