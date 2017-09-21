EU says wants clear Brexit commitments from Britain

ROME (Reuters) - The European Union wants Britain to end uncertainties over the terms of its exit from the bloc, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives to meet Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Rome, Italy September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Barnier told the Italian parliament he was looking forward in a “constructive spirit” to a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May in Florence on Friday, when she is expected to flesh out her vision of Britain’s future relationship with the EU.

“We expect clear commitments from Britain,” said Barnier, adding that an agreement between the two sides needed to be found by November next year in order to allow time for it to be ratified by parliaments.