FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU says wants clear Brexit commitments from Britain
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 21, 2017 / 12:56 PM / a month ago

EU says wants clear Brexit commitments from Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The European Union wants Britain to end uncertainties over the terms of its exit from the bloc, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives to meet Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Rome, Italy September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Barnier told the Italian parliament he was looking forward in a “constructive spirit” to a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May in Florence on Friday, when she is expected to flesh out her vision of Britain’s future relationship with the EU.

“We expect clear commitments from Britain,” said Barnier, adding that an agreement between the two sides needed to be found by November next year in order to allow time for it to be ratified by parliaments.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.