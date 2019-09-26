EU still awaits 'legal and operational' Brexit ideas from UK: Barnier

FILE PHOTO: European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier leaves the European Commission headquarters to attend a meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir - RC1DAA01FD40/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday that Britain has yet to provide “legal and operational” proposals that could break the Brexit impasse.

“We are still ready to work on any new legal and operational proposal from the EU,” Barnier told reporters on arriving for talks with European lawmakers on the latest developments on Brexit. “We are still waiting for this.”