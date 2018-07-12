FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 12:38 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

EU to analyze UK Brexit plan: Barnier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the European Union would review the British government’s latest proposal on Thursday for trading arrangements after the country leaves the bloc.

European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom's Exit of the EU Michel Barnier delivers remarks at an event hosted by the European American Chamber of Commerce (EACC) at the Harvard Club of New York in Manhattan, New York U.S., July 10, 2018. European American Chamber of Commerce/Handout via REUTERS

“We will now analyze the #Brexit White Paper (with) Member States & EP, in light of #EUCO guidelines,” he tweeted, referring to the European Parliament and his own negotiating mandate from the European Council of EU national leaders.

“EU offer = ambitious FTA + effective cooperation on wide range of issues, including a strong security partnership,” he added, referring to a free trade agreement which the EU has proposed negotiating with London.

“Looking forward to negotiations with the #UK next week,” he concluded. Negotiators from both sides are due to hold their latest round of talks in Brussels next week.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by David Stamp

