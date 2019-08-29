EU will protect people, firms, Irish peace in all Brexit cases: Barnier

FILE PHOTO: European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives at a meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator said on Thursday that the bloc would protect its citizens, businesses and peace in Ireland “in all circumstances”.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the UK will leave the EU on 31 Oct. In all circumstances, the EU will continue to protect the interests of its citizens and companies, as well as the conditions for peace and stability on the island of Ireland. It is our duty & our responsibility,” he said on Twitter.