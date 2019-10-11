EU's Barnier: 'Be patient, Brexit is like climbing a mountain'

EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier leaves the EU Commission after a meeting with Britain's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay in Brussels, Belgium October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Europen Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he had had a “constructive” meeting with his British counterpart, Stephen Barclay earlier on Friday.

“Be patient,” Barnier told reporters as he left the meeting and went on to brief the 27 EU states staying on together.

“Brexit is like climbing a mountain. We need vigilance, determination and patience.”

A UK spokesman also said the Barclay-Barnier meeting had been “constructive”.