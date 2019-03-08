EU's Barnier offers Britain unilateral exit from customs union

FILE PHOTO: European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier takes part in the EU Commission's weekly college meeting in Brussels, Belgium, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Friday said Brussels was ready to offer Britain a unilateral exit from the bloc’s customs union while maintaining the other elements of the Irish backstop.

“EU commits to give UK the option to exit the Single Customs Territory unilaterally, while the other elements of the backstop must be maintained to avoid a hard border,” Barnier said on Twitter after a meeting with the ambassadors of the remaining 27 EU states.

“UK will not be forced into customs union against its will,” Barnier added.