EU's Barnier says Brexit trade deal brings stability

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds the pages of Brexit trade deal as he attends a meeting of the Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union (COREPER) in Brussels, Belgium December 25, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday the trade deal struck with Britain was a relief and provided stability for people and companies.

“We’ve delivered an orderly Brexit,” Barnier told Franceinfo radio. The last-gasp deal clinched a week before the year-end deadline brought “a little stability,” he added.

Barnier said there were still some elements to define in the EU’s future relationship with Britain, including on foreign policy cooperation.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Andrew Heavens

