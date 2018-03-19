FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 19, 2018 / 12:27 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

EU's Barnier says Britain secures post-Brexit transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain agreed that their divorce treaty would include an emergency “backstop” to avoid a hard border in Ireland, the bloc’s Brexit negotiator said on Monday, adding that meant London would now get a transition deal.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis arrives for a meeting with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“We have transition deal,” Michel Barnier told reporters after a weekend of late-night negotiations with Britain. “We have agreed that the backstop solution must form part of the legal text of the withdrawal agreement.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.