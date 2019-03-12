EU's Barnier says Britain won't get transition without Brexit deal

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier takes part in the EU Commission's weekly college meeting in Brussels, Belgium, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain will not get a post-Brexit transition period unless the House of Commons ratifies the divorce package, the bloc’s chief negotiator said on Tuesday as parliament in London seemed to be moving toward voting the deal down again.

“Listening to debate in HouseofCommons: there seems to be a dangerous illusion that the UK can benefit from a transition in the absence of the Withdrawal Agreement,” Barnier said on Twitter.

“Let me be clear: the only legal basis for a transition is the WA. No withdrawal agreement means no transition.”