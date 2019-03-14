EU's Barnier says current Brexit deal is only one available

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier delivers a speech during a debate on Brexit after the vote on British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - The current deal struck between Brussels and London over Britain’s exit from the European Union is the only one available, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator said on Thursday.

“If the United Kingdom still wants to leave the European Union and if it wants to leave in an orderly manner, which is what the prime minister says, then this treaty, such as it is, which organizes the orderly separation, this treaty is the only one possible and available,” Michel Barnier said, holding up a copy of the withdrawal treaty that has been rejected twice by Britain’s parliament.

“We need, in order to go further, not to have a negative vote against the treaty or against a no deal, but a constructive and positive vote,” he continued.