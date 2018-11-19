EU's Barnier says draft Brexit deal is 'fair and balanced'

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends a news conference to hand over the Brexit draft text to European Council President Donald Tusk, in Brussels, Belgium, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator said on Monday the draft Brexit deal reached between the bloc and London was “fair and balanced”.

Michel Barnier told a news conference after briefing 27 national EU ministers that they in general approved of the draft divorce agreement reached last week.

“We are in fact at a decisive moment in this process, no one should lose sight of the progress that has been achieved in Brussels and in London,” Barnier said. “Globally speaking, the deal is fair and balanced.”

“In particular, member states support the draft withdrawal agreement. The EU side will still have to decide the internal process for agreeing to extend the transition period.”