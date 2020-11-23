EU's Barnier says 'fundamental differences' persist in UK trade talks

FILE PHOTO: The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier looks on as he addresses the European Economic and Social Committee, at the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator said on Monday “fundamental differences” persisted in trade talks with Britain but that both sides were pushing hard for a deal.

“After technical discussions this weekend, negotiations continue online today... Time is short. Fundamental divergences still remain, but we are continuing to work hard for a deal,” said the EU negotiator, Michel Barnier.