EU's Barnier says 'fundamental differences' persist in UK trade talks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator said on Monday “fundamental differences” persisted in trade talks with Britain but that both sides were pushing hard for a deal.
“After technical discussions this weekend, negotiations continue online today... Time is short. Fundamental divergences still remain, but we are continuing to work hard for a deal,” said the EU negotiator, Michel Barnier.
Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska
