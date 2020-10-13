EU's Barnier says not enough progress in Brexit talks: source

FILE PHOTO: European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom, Michel Barnier attends a meeting of EU General Affairs ministers at the European Council building in Luxembourg, October 13, 2020. Virginia Mayo/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator said on Tuesday there was some but “by far” not sufficient progress in trade talks with Britain.

An EU diplomat who followed Michel Barnier’s comments to 27 national EU affairs ministers on Tuesday, told Reuters when asked about the chief negotiator’s message:

“There is some movement here and there, but it is not sufficient by far. Level playing field, fishery and enforcement measures remain the key controversial issues.”