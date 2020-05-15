World News
May 15, 2020 / 12:14 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

EU's Barnier says trade talks with Britain 'disappointing'

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gestures during a news conference after Brexit negotiations, in Brussels, Belgium, April 24, 2020. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that the third round of talks with Britain on a new partnership was “disappointing”.

“We’re not going to bargain away our values for the benefit of the British economy,” Barnier told a news conference.

He added the bloc would not seal a new trade deal with London without level playing field guarantees of fair competition or without a comprehensive agreement on fisheries.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below