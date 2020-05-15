EU's Barnier says trade talks with Britain 'disappointing'

FILE PHOTO: EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gestures during a news conference after Brexit negotiations, in Brussels, Belgium, April 24, 2020. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that the third round of talks with Britain on a new partnership was “disappointing”.

“We’re not going to bargain away our values for the benefit of the British economy,” Barnier told a news conference.

He added the bloc would not seal a new trade deal with London without level playing field guarantees of fair competition or without a comprehensive agreement on fisheries.