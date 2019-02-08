EU's Barnier to reaffirm on Monday openness to rework Brexit political declaration

European Union Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier speaks during a plenary session of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) in Brussels, Belgium, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he would reiterate on Monday at a planned meeting with Britain’s Brexit minister that the EU would not re-open the Brexit deal, but was ready to rework the political declaration that accompanies it.

Barnier is to meet British Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Steven Barclay on Monday.

Prime Minister Theresa May heard the same message last Thursday from the head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and the chairman of EU leaders Donald Tusk.

“I am looking forward to meeting Steve Barclay in Brussels on Monday evening,” Barnier said on Twitter on Friday.

“I will listen to how the UK sees the way through. The EU will not reopen the Withdrawal Agreement. But I will reaffirm our openness to rework the Political Declaration in full respect of European Council guidelines,” he said.