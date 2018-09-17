EU's Barnier to talk about Gibraltar with Spain PM in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will discuss Gibraltar with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid on Monday as part of a meeting outlining the state of Brexit negotiations, a government source said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier attends a media briefing with Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab, after a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

Barnier also met with Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell on Monday. Gibraltar, a British territory on Spain’s southern coast, is due to leave the European Union along with Britain on March 29, 2019.