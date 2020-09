FILE PHOTO: EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends the MEDEF union summer forum "La Rencontre des Entrepreneurs de France, LaREF", at the Paris Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, France, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LONDON (Reuters) - EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is due in London on Wednesday for informal Brexit talks, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter, citing EU sources.