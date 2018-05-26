FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 26, 2018 / 8:56 AM / in 8 minutes

EU's Barnier urges UK to accept EU court deal for Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned Britain on Saturday that failing to agree a deal on the governance of a withdrawal treaty which preserves the primacy of the EU court would mean no treaty and no transition period.

FILE PHOTO: European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends an EU's General Affairs Council in Brussels, Belgium, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

In remarks prepared for delivery in Portugal, Barnier also described British delays in spelling out what kind of trade relationship London wants as “a game of hide and seek”.

And he chided British criticism of EU positions as a “blame game”, urging London to recognize that it could not retain many elements of EU membership after Brexit.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Alison Williams

