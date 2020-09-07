EU's chief Brexit negotiator says 'worried' about negotiations

FILE PHOTO: EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gestures as he holds a news conference after a meeting with Britain's chief negotiator David Frost in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that Britain wanted “the best of two worlds” in the divorce deal, adding that negotiations were difficult.

“I remain worried ... the negotiations are difficult, because the British want the best of both worlds,” Barnier told on France Inter radio.

He added that he believed it was possible to find a deal on fisheries.