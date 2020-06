EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gives a news conference after Brexit negotiations, in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2020, REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The latest round of talks between Britain and the European Union made no significant progress this week, the EU’s chief negotiator said on Friday, saying London and Brussels remained far apart on fisheries and other matters.

“This week, there have been no significant areas of progress ... We cannot go on like this forever,” Michel Barnier told a news conference, saying both sides must agree a deal before Oct.31.

