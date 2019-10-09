UK Brexit minister to have Brexit lunch with EU's Barnier on Thursday

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister will have lunch with the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, on Thursday, EU sources said.

The lunch with Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay would be “to check if there is any more flexibility on the UK side to head for a deal. For now, there seems to be none,” one diplomat said.

EU member states will be debriefed on Friday on the technical talks and the political assessment of what comes next ahead of an EU summit on Oct.17-18.