World News
October 16, 2019 / 5:53 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

No final Brexit deal on Wednesday: BBC political editor

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - There will not be a finalised Brexit deal on Wednesday, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said, citing an unnamed UK government source.

“Government source has just told me there will not be a deal tonight,” she said in a tweet, with European Union sources saying that Britain and the EU were on the verge of a deal.

She added: “Simply not clear if that means there’s no way forward yet or just a case of extending talks into tomorrow (because) they need a bit more time.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

