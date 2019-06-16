Suspending parliament for no-deal Brexit would be scandalous: Labour's Benn

LONDON (Reuters) - Any suggestion of suspending parliament to try to force through a so-called no-deal Brexit would be “scandalous” and probably will never happen, Hilary Benn, an opposition Labour lawmaker and chair of the Brexit parliamentary committee, said on Sunday.

One Conservative hopeful to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, Dominic Raab, has not ruled out proroguing, or suspending, parliament if lawmakers try to stop Britain leaving the European Union without a deal.

“It would be scandalous to use that to try and in effect shut the doors of the House of Commons so that MPs can’t meet and express a view ... I simply don’t think it’s going to happen,” Benn told Sky News.